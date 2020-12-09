Timothy Gordon Holliday
October 19, 1961 – December 1, 2020
Timothy Gordon Holliday, 59, of Bay City, Texas passed away on December 1, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Tim was born October 19, 1961 in San Antonio, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Carlos Anthony Holliday; his father, Oscar Jessie Holliday; and his mother, Virginia Marie Vastardis (Paul).
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Dawn “Renea” Holliday; his son, Michael Troy Holliday; and his daughter, Ashley Gail Holliday.
Services will be held in private.