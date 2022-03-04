Vlasta Ledwig
May 29, 1935 –
March 1, 2022
Vlasta Julia Ledwig 86, of Bay City, Texas passed away March 1, 2022. She was born May 29, 1935, in Guy, Texas to the late Peter Listak and Mary Kocurek Listak.
Vlasta was raised in the Guy/Damon area. Vlasta had her daughter, Sandy, in 1956. After a divorce in 1960, she began dating Julius. Julius would make sure dates would usually include Sandy! Vlasta worked for Southwestern Bell until she married Julius Ledwig in 1963. Upon marrying, they settled in Bay City where she helped run their business, the first JL’s. This allowed Julius to concentrate on farming and ranching. In December of 1968, they had the opportunity to sell JL’s and move to Collegeport. This was a perfect opportunity for them to expand their farming and ranching.
The love and support Vlasta showed regarding the farming lifestyle with Julius is something she helped cultivate and nurture in their two sons. Both Jay and Scott learned every aspect of farming and ranching from their dad. They carry on Vlasta & Julius’ work ethic and love of the land that they helped establish all those years ago. That has also successfully been passed down to the third genera-tion of Ledwig’s in Luke and Mason.
Vlasta knew her way around a dance floor! She loved to host and cook for others so much that it led to her and Julius opening JL’s Country Kitchen in Blessing, TX in the mid 80’s. Many great memories were made at that little restaurant with all the patrons, family, and loyal employees. She loved being around friends and family every day. She had a great sense of humor and the best laugh you’ve ever heard! After several successful years and many days and nights in the restaurant business, they decided to sell it and slow down. This didn’t last very long…in 1997, they decided they would open their sec-ond JL’s in Bay City! It was a meeting place for locals and friends and family filled with pool tables, shuffleboard a dance floor and more. In 2001 it was decided they move to Bay City to be closer to the business.
In Vlasta’s younger years she was on a bowling league, and she bowled with the future wife of Bing Crosby-who would stop in occasionally! She took up crocheting and was very skilled at it. She made many afghan blankets in a variety of colors.
Vlasta’s favorite thing was getting her hair and nails done. She always wanted to look her best! Her family will remember her loving heart, sense of humor and good cooking!
Vlasta was preceded in death by her parents; husband Julius Henry Ledwig Sr., son-in-law Hal Knight, sister Bessie (Listak) Byrd Mooring, brothers; Vladimir Listak, Pat Vyvial, and Jerry Listak. She is sur-vived by her daughter Sandy Knight; sons Jay Ledwig (Carol), Scott Ledwig (Cheryl), and brother Sidney Listak; grandchildren Karmen Cooley (Blake), Kristi Ward (Aaron), Kassie Knight, Luke Ledwig (Lau-ren), Meaghan White (Blake), Mason Ledwig, Natalie Ledwig and 6 great-granddaughters.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Blessing. The rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Gabriel J. Mensah officiating. Interment will follow at Hawley Cemetery. Pallbearers; Luke Ledwig, Mason Ledwig, Blake Cooley, Aaron Ward, Blake White, and Clint Byrd.
Memorials may be made to M.D. Anderson Hospital, 12515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030, IPH Hospice, 190 Abner Jackson Pkwy, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 or Hawley Cemetery, PO Box 343, Blessing, TX 77419.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.