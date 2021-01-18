Harlin Dwayne “Andy”Anderson
December 15, 1933 - January 14, 2021
Harlin Dwayne “Andy”Anderson born December 15, 1933 to Ora Dee and Clifton Anderson in Fairfield, Texas passed away at the age of 87 on January 14, 2021 after a lengthy battle with multiple health issues and has risen in victory!
Andy graduated from Fairfield High School in 1951 and went on to attend University of Texas and Sam Houston State University where he graduated in 1955 with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts. He joined the ROTC while attending SHSU and served in the United States Army Reserves for 10 yrs.
After college he married his hometown sweetheart, Carolyn White. Andy and Carolyn were married for 63 years and had four sons and one daughter. Andy was a draftsman for several years before he began his career as an insurance agent. He worked for Farm Bureau before starting his own successful business “Andy Anderson Insurance”, where he worked for 33 years. He retired in 2015 and loved spending time with his cows at his home place in Fairfield. If you were looking for Andy, he could be found counting cows from the back of his truck at the Rock Garden or from Sugar Hill.
Andy and Carolyn were very active members of First Baptist Church in Bay City, Texas. He was a deacon, an usher leader, served on the security team, and a host of other duties. He enjoyed attending the men’s prayer breakfasts and the fellowship that arose from them. He was a devout Christian and is no doubt healed and receiving his heavenly reward.
Andy loved Carolyn and could often be heard calling her sweetheart or by his favorite nickname for her “Hortence”.
He was known for his charming personality and his ability to always come up with a quip that would make you laugh out loud.
He would always be willing to give a hug or to share a conversation at the back pew at First Baptist Church.
“Pawpaw ” found great joy in his grand and great grandchildren, from the senior serves to the football games and athletic events to the many rodeos he and “granny” attended. He loved seeing videos from his grandchildren that lived far away. He was very proud of them and all of their accomplishments.
Andy was preceded in death by his infant brother; his son, Monty; his mother, Ora Dee Anderson; his father, Clifton Anderson; and brother in law, Glen White.
He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn; sons, Jeffrey and wife Lana of Fairfield, Link and wife Jamie of Van Vleck, Nicky and wife Trisha of Frisco; daughter, Keitha Chapman and husband David of Martinez, GA; grandchildren, Wendy Rasmussen (George), Crystal Chapman, Billy Chapman, Brittany Anderson, Erron Steinmann (Philip), Morgan Anderson, Elizabeth Anderson, Colton Anderson, Cody Anderson, Chloe Anderson, Zane Anderson, Tory Sykes, AJ Sykes, Kyla Anderson, Scarlett Anderson and his bonus gifts of Angel and Amber Hanzik; his sister in law Marcia White; niece, Debbie Burleson; and nephew, Doug White. Andy found great joy at the end of his life in his beautiful great granddaughters, Sophie, Caroline and Quinn Steinmann, Macy Chapman and Maisyn Malone.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at First Baptist Church Bay City, Texas. Visitation will precede the service at 1 p.m.
A memorial service at Capps Funeral Home will be Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. followed by burial at Mount Zion Cemetery in Fairfield, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, Carolyn requests donations be made to Lottie Moon foundation or Antioch Baptist Church, Fairfield, Texas.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.