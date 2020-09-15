Mary Ann Sutton
March 22, 1935 - September 13, 2020
Mary Ann Sutton, 85, of Bay City, Texas passed away September 13, 2020. She was born March 22, 1935 in Bay City, Texas to the late James Neal McDonald Sr. and Vivian L. Thompson McDonald.
Ms. Sutton was a lifetime member of the DAV Women's Auxiliary, and for several years, did volunteer work calling bingo at Bay Villa nursing home and The Senior Center in Bay City.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Sutton; a sister, Joyce Turner; and two brothers, J. N. McDonald Jr. and Thomas McDonald.
Survivors include daughter, Caral Miller; sons, James C. Bryney Sr., and Billy Briney; brother, Bryan McDonald; grandchildren, Zenda, Crystal, James Briney Jr, Coy, Patricia, Dave, Faith, Nate, Blaec and Misty Ann; and nine great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.