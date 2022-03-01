Elizabeth George-Callis

July 23, 1942 –

February 22, 2022

Elizabeth George-Callis, 79 of Bay City, Texas, passed away February 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Funeral services for Elizabeth George-Callis will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Mother Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Bay City, Texas.

For those individuals who wish to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on March 4, 2022, at Lakeside Memorial Chapel 3318 Ave D Bay City, Texas.

Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lakesidemfh.com Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St. Brazoria, Texas 77422. 979-798-5253