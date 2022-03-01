Elizabeth George-Callis Mar 1, 2022 Mar 1, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Elizabeth George-Callis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elizabeth George-CallisJuly 23, 1942 –February 22, 2022Elizabeth George-Callis, 79 of Bay City, Texas, passed away February 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.Funeral services for Elizabeth George-Callis will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Mother Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Bay City, Texas.For those individuals who wish to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on March 4, 2022, at Lakeside Memorial Chapel 3318 Ave D Bay City, Texas.Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lakesidemfh.com Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St. Brazoria, Texas 77422. 979-798-5253 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elizabeth George-callis Texas Memorial Condolence Funeral Home Bay City Lakeside Bay City Magazine Today's e-Edition The Bay City Tribune The Bay City Tribune