Randal “Randy” Lynn Estep
July 5, 1952 - May 5, 2021
Randal “Randy” Lynn Estep, 68, of Markham, TX passed away May 5, 2021. He was born July 5, 1952 in Kermit, Texas to Albert Kenneth Estep and Virginia Louise Hume Estep.
Randy was a 1971 graduate of Calhoun High School in Port Lavaca, TX. He worked as a ranch hand on several South Texas ranches most of his younger years. He then began working at Wal-Mart in Bay City, TX in 1999. He was very dedicated to working at Wal-Mart. Randy was a Christian and attended First Baptist Church in Markham, TX. Randy lived life to the fullest by spending time with his family and enjoyed watching movies. Randy had a way of finding humor in everything. Even on the darkest of days Randy would find light in things and make you laugh. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Kenneth Estep. Survivors include his mother, Virginia L. Estep; his sister, Jan Kirchner (Kenneth); niece, Pamela K. Vannoy (Matthew F.); great nephew, Matthew K. Vannoy (Braden); and great nieces, Kelsey K. Vannoy and Mallory K. Vannoy.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Markham. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Damon Rambo officiating. Interment will follow at Hawley Cemetery in Blessing, TX. Pallbearers will be Pat Patterson, Grady Quinney, Kenneth Kirchner, Matthew F. Vannoy and Matthew K. Vannoy
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.