Delores Sardinea
Our Loving Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Sister and Friend, Ms. Delores Sardinea, age 73, of Bay City, Texas, stepped out of time and into Eternity on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
She will be missed by those who loved and cared about her.
Quiet Time will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 AM at Bay City Ruff Rydaz Pasture, 4182 C.R. 457, Bay City, Texas. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Burial Cemetery Association in Van Vleck, Texas.
You may order flowers or share condolences online at familyfuneralcare.info
Final arrangements entrusted to Family Funeral Care, (979) 244-2273.