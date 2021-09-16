Carol Tallas Branton, 78, of Van Vleck, Texas, passed peacefully away at her home Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was born June 10, 1943 in El Campo, Texas to Eddie Tallas and Gertrude Vera Fojtik.
She attended Van Vleck High School and on April 29, 1960 married the love of her life of 61 years, David Branton. While living in the Van Vleck area they raised four children.
Carol was a homemaker and loved getting her hands dirty to grow a variety of lovely flowers. She also made quite a few beautiful quilts which the family treasured. One of her famous “labor of love” was making poppyseed kolaches for her family. They disappeared as quickly as they were put onto a plate.
She had a quiet spirit, wonderful laugh and loved her family deeply. Her kind and loving ways will be missed by all who knew her. The earth is dimmer today as Heaven gained a special angel. She is preceded in death by her parents Eddie and Gertrude Tallas.
Carol is survived by her husband David and sister Shirley Kilpatrick. Children, Greg wife Laron, Mark wife Natalia, Sherry and Denise. Grandchildren, Lyndsie, Joey, Eric, Steven, Amanda, Makayla and Erik along with numerous great grandchildren.
The family will receive relatives and friends for visitation at 9:00 AM Friday, September 17, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. Services will begin at 10:00 AM with Eric Locke officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck. Pallbearers will be Mark Branton, Alan Kilpatrick, Joey Brannon, Eric Branton, Landen Fine and Greg Branton.