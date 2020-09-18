Amelia Torres Perez
January 21, 1945 - September 16, 2020
Amelia Torres Perez, 75, of Needville, TX, was born on January 21, 1945, in Weslaco, TX, and went to be with her “Lord & Loved Ones” on September 16, 2020.
Visitation will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX 77471 on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Interment will follow in Needville Public Cemetery, Needville, TX on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Amelia T. Perez is preceded in death by her husband, Eugencio Perez; parents, Faustino and Guadalupe Torres; brothers, Pete Torres and Faustino Torres.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Luis Perez; brothers, Benny Torres and David Torres; sister, Connie Torres; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loved ones.
Amelia was a loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Words of condolences may be left for the Perez Family at www.epcompean.com
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471; 281-238-4443.