Johnny Wayne Jones
November 12, 1949 – May 27, 2020
Johnny Wayne Jones, 70, of Bay City, Texas, left the home of his body and entered the home of his Lord on the 27th of May 2020. He was born November 12, 1949 to the late Willie Harvey Jones and Opal Jean Sims Jones in Searcy, Arkansas.
Johnny possessed a deep love for his home state of Arkansas and was a devout Arkansas Razorback fan throughout his life. Johnny spent his early years in his beloved hometown of Austin, Arkansas, and attended school in the neighboring town of Cabot. Upon graduating high school, Johnny was drafted and proudly served his country in the United States Army as a finance clerk in Vietnam during the war. Once Johnny returned home, he continued his education at Arkansas State University where he met his wife, Vickie, and earned two bachelor’s degrees in Business Management and Real Estate Insurance.
In 1976, he and Vickie moved to Texas and started their own sod farming business in Cedar Lane. Johnny enjoyed the simple things in life and in nature, quickly making the farm a place he loved to spend his days; especially with his daughter, Tess. Johnny was a dedicated employee of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company where he worked as an Ethylene Unit Operator for over 25 years. A surprise to his coworkers, Johnny was a vegetarian and an impressive gardener - he was always happiest when they cooked a pot of beans! It was uncommon to see Johnny without a smile on his face, always taking time for children, elderly adults and animals.
Johnny put up a more than courageous fight with Alzheimer’s Disease for over 17 years. He continuously adapted to the many hardships and challenges, facing his disease with courage. We are comforted knowing that Johnny Jones knows who Johnny Jones is again.
Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Opal Jones; and brothers, Billy and Joey Jones. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Jones; daughter, Tess Jones; sister, Dee Stone and husband Don; and brother, Terry Jones.
The family will receive friends and relatives for a celebration of his life from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Gum Springs Cemetery in Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Johnny’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).