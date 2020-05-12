Yvonne Sneed
Yvonne Sneed, 77, of Bay City, Texas passed away on May 5, 2020 in Bay City.
Viewing and guest book registry will be on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City.
Services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.