Bessie M. George
Bessie M. George, 75, of Bay City, Texas passed away April 28, 2020 in Richmond, Texas.
Viewing and guest book registry will be on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City.
Family services with social distancing will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Farris Ranch, off FM 457, located at 188 CR 124-A in Bay City.
Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
Survivors include and enormous host of relatives and friends.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.