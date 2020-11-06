Erma Jean Stone-Johnican
March 3, 1934 – November 2, 2020
Erma Jean Stone-Johnican, 86, of Bay City, Texas passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
She was born in Bay City, Texas on March 3, 1934 and was the daughter of Alex “Joe Bert” Stone and Willie Mae Williams Stone.
Viewing and guest book registry will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the New Fellowship Tabernacle Church, 600 Matthew Street in Bay City, with burial to follow at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
Among her enormous host of survivors include a son, Keith Jackson; four sisters, Doris Robinson, Emma Mack, Frances Brinkley (Jonas), and Sharon Stone; one brother, Otis Stone; and a host of nieces, nephews, and a family of other relative and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at 979-245-1537 or by visiting the website at www.duncanrobertsfh.com
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Avenue C (JP Davis Blvd), Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.