Jim Marshall
Jim Marshall, 64, of Bay City, Texas passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in Bay City.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Jesus Freewill Holy Temple Church in Bay City. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Cedar Lake, Texas.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Spiller Marshall of Bay city; one daughter, LaTanja Marshall; two sons, Minister Jim R. Marshall Jr. (Margaret) and Johnathan Marshall (Jammie) all of Bay City; six sisters, LaTile Hall (Anthony), Melanie Smith (Woodard), Tammy Hall (Reginald), Colette Thomas (Charles), Cordelia Marshall and Tanya Marshall; brother-in-law Terry Williams (Dodie); 13 grands; three great-grands; and an enormous host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.