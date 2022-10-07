Anthony “Tony” Jurek Jr. Oct 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Anthony “Tony” Jurek Jr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anthony “Tony” Jurek Jr.August 11, 1965 –September 25, 2022Tony, 57, of Bay City passed away Sept. 25, 2022.Tony grew up in Bay City and Van Vleck. Tony had a strong faith in God. He loved fishing, football and cooking. He loved his grandma’s cabbage kolaches.He was preceded in death by his father Anthony Jurek Sr.Survivors include his significant other Cindy Henry, his mother Betty Fisher, and brothers, son David Jurek, and daughter Danielle Jurek.Memorial service to be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Anthony Jurek Sr. Cooking David Jurek Betty Fisher Danielle Jurek Cindy Henry Fishing Bay City Magazine Today's e-Edition The Bay City Tribune The Bay City Tribune