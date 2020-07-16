Edward John Ottis
November 15, 1936 - July 15, 2020
Edward John Ottis, 83, of Bay City, TX passed away July 15, 2020. He was born on November 15, 1936 in Gulf to the late Thomas and Ella Brueggen Ottis. Edward was a U.S. Navy Veteran.
He is survived by his sons, Michael John Ottis of Corpus Christi and Steve Ray Ottis and wife Sherri of Clinton, MS; daughter, Julie Ann Cornett and husband Robert of Van Vleck; grandchildren, Jessalyn Pierce and husband Cory, Morgan Klepac and husband Dale, Brian Ottis and wife Nicole, Catherine Brimhall and husband Nick, Darah Ottis and fiancé Slade Long; great-grandchildren, Paisley and Peyton Pierce, Kami Klepac, Henry and Samuel Ottis, Betsy Cate, Charlie, Anna Jane and Mary Ella Brimhall; brothers, Bill Ottis and wife Marilyn, Dick Ottis and wife Caroline; sister, Maureen Nault and friend, Michael Lombard.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane Marie Ottis; brother, Mike Ottis; brother-in-law, Jim Nault; niece, Sherrie Lynn Ottis; and nephews, Wesley Werlla and Gregory Dean “Bebo” Knost.
Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Assumption Catholic Church in Ganado, TX. A Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. and the funeral mass will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Kirby Hlavaty officiating.
Burial will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brian Ottis, Danny Ottis, Steve Key, Ronnie Ottis, Brian Ottis and Shaw Ottis.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Holy Cross School Foundation, 2001 Katy Avenue, Bay City, TX 77414.
