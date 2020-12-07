Edna Mae Cathey
June 11, 1918 – November 30, 2020
Edna Mae Cathey, age 102, of San Antonio, Texas formerly of Bay City, Texas passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 in San Antonio.
She was born in Bay City, Texas on Tuesday, June 11, 1918 to Robert Smith and Elnora Anderson Smith.
Graveside services and burial were held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Bell Bottom Community Cemetery in Cedar Lane, Texas with the Rev. K. W. Bree as the officiant.
Edna was preceded in death by her mother and father, Robert and Elnora Smith; her siblings, Tyrus Smith, Posey Estelle Massey, Sammie Lee Smith and Lula Smith; her children, Hardy E. Cathey, Sam Cathey III and Davy Cathey.
She leaves to cherish her memory seven children, Ronnie L. Cathey, Sterling Cathey, James Cathey, Shirley Coleman, Bobby W. Cathey, Eula Pruitt and Paul Cathey. Also including one daughter-in-law, Sherry Cathey, PH.D. In addition, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends and relatives.