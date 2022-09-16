Gloria Wilson Brown
July 5, 1929 –
September 9, 2022
Gloria Joyce Wilson Brown, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022 at the age of 93. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana July 5, 1929, and was raised by her father Grover C. Wilson and grandmother, Rose Wilson, in Houston, Texas.
Gloria attended Stephen F. Austin High School east of downtown Houston where she enjoyed participating in the Scottish Brigade. She began her journalism career during high school, working after school for the Houston Chronicle. Some of her lifelong friends were made in this childhood period, including the James family down the street; Dorothy and Peggy James were lifelong friends. Dorothy married Marion Brown, Gloria’s future husband’s brother.
Gloria graduated from Rice Institute in Houston, TX in 1950. Since women were not housed on campus at that time, Gloria rode the city bus from her home on McKinney Avenue and transferred at Foleys to a South Main bus to the Rice campus. Upon graduation she wrote for the Fashion section of the Houston Chronicle. Gloria joined the staff of the Stars and Stripes in Germany after the death of her father in 1952, returning in 1956. While based in Germany, she was able to travel through Europe and visit the Holy Lands. She returned to Houston and married Martin O. Brown, Jr., a fellow Rice graduate, in 1958. They welcomed their son Martin “Buster” Brown into the world in 1959, and daughter Grace-Marie followed in 1962.
Martin and Gloria made their home in Bay City, Texas, in 1963, where Gloria raised kids and served as Director of Religious Education at Holy Cross Catholic Church after they were school age. Gloria kept her hand in journalism, writing for special editions of the Bay City Daily Tribune. Later, Gloria taught English at Bay City High School and commuted to Victoria in the evenings to earn a Master of Education degree from University of Houston at Victoria. She sponsored a Boy Scout Explorer Post for Journalism for high school students for several years and was awarded the Silver Beaver medal by the Sam Houston Area Council of the Boy Scouts.
Gloria and Martin moved back to Houston in 1982, where she continued teaching high school English in the Alief School District and St. Pius X High School. By this time, she was enjoying her growing family with outings and playdates with her 6 grandchildren.
Gloria is predeceased by her grandmother, her father, and Martin, her husband of almost 60 years. She leaves behind her son Buster and devoted daughter in law Leslie, her daughter Grace-Marie and son in law Randall, 6 grandchildren in Texas and Mississippi, and 3 great grandchildren.
Gloria was lovingly cared for and grew very close to the staff at the Gardens of Bellaire over the last several years. She was always happy living there. The Bluebonnet Hospice team that supported Gloria and her family in her final days was extraordinarily kind and sensitive. A private family graveside service was held at Forest Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.MillerFuneral.com.