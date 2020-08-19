Malcolm “Scott” Monteith
May 14, 1948 - August 17, 2020
Malcolm “Scott” Monteith, 72, passed away August 17, 2020 in Amarillo, TX formerly of Bay City, TX for over 41 years.
He was born May 14, 1948 in Chicago, IL to the late Clyde Benjamin and Martha McDannold Monteith. Scott lived in many states throughout his life and served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1977. He then worked in the Human Resources Department at the South Texas Project for 30 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Bay City and most recently, The Church at Quail Creek in Amarillo.
Those who knew Scott knew he was an avid golfer at Rio Colorado Golf Course in Bay City and was able to get his handicap down to an 8 despite his many surgeries in his later years. Previously, he enjoyed many outdoor sports and travelling. Scott was devoted to his family, especially Connor and Cadence who lived next door for the last 2 years and got to enjoy his sense of humor. Scott will be missed by all who knew him.
Scott is survived by his wife of 49 ½ years, Ruthann Krause Monteith of Amarillo; son, Jeremy Monteith and wife Christina; grandchildren, Connor and Cadence Monteith, all of Amarillo; brother, Ben Monteith and wife Ruth of Ocala, FL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron and Vivian Krause of Port Richey, FL; and several nieces and nephews.