Ronald Gavender

Ronald Everett Gavender, 75, of Selkirk passed away suddenly on January 4, 2022.
He was born February 7, 1946 in Bay City, Texas to the late Alex Martin Gavender and Rose Frances Hatchett Gavender. He graduated from Van Vleck High School in 1965. He went on to graduate from Texas A&M Kingsville and later worked as an engineer for LyondellBasell.
He was a beloved and very generous son, brother, and uncle, who enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, and visiting with his family who will miss him and his homemade pickles dearly.
He is survived by his brother Melvin Gavender (Rosalie) and his sister Eloise Eitelbach (Bach). Survivors also include his nieces and nephews Karen Schelsteder (Mike), Eric Gavender (Donna), Erin Delgado (Matt), Brooke Meyers (Phillip) and Megan Silver (Sam) as well as great nieces and nephews Alyssa Danford (Kyle), Michael Schelsteder, Marissa & Colby Gavender, Benjamin & Eleanor Delgado, Josephine & Florence Meyers and Livia & Everett Silver.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Coastal Conservation Association or Ducks Unlimited.
