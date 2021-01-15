Eldrid Florence Schilhab
November 8, 1931 - January 14, 2021
Eldrid Florence Schilhab, 89, of Bay City, Texas passed away January 14, 2021. She was born November 8, 1931 in Schulenberg, Texas to the late Beno Besetsny and Agnes Konvicka Besetsny.
Eldrid was born and raised in Schulenburg on the family farm which instilled in her a love for country life.
In her earlier years, Eldrid obtained her LVN license and practiced nursing in El Campo, Texas for several years at Garden Villa Nursing Home. She was a loving mother and housewife while raising her six children. The family moved to Bay City from El Campo in 1979 and worked alongside her husband at Schilhab’s Tire Store. Eldrid was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Bay City after the many years in El Campo and a member of the Catholic Daughters. Year after year she would be found at various establishments selling the Veterans poppies on Veterans Day.
She greatly enjoyed gardening, being in her backyard watching the red birds, and reading. Deer camp was another great joy, being master chef, cooking breakfast for grandkids, and four-wheeling.
Casino trips and family outings were another favorite. If ever there was room for a complaint, you would never hear it from mother. She accepted whatever came her way and wanted to be no trouble at all. Eldrid was one of the most righteous people you might ever meet.
The family is grateful to the devoted caretaker, Alice DeWitt, whose company Eldrid cherished. Eldrid is now free and at peace with the Lord.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Schilhab; and daughters, Carlene Jackson and Ramona Schilhab.
Survivors include daughters, Teresa Bolton (Toby), Patty Tufro (Gerald) and Christine Ward (Jon); son, Lonnie Schilhab (Teresa Ann Holland); sister, Lucille Robinson; grandchildren, Coby Bolton, Blake Bolton (Jerrica Weathers), Matthew Schilhab (Kaitlyn) and Luke Schilhab (Allie Nail); and great grandchildren, Madelyn Schilhab, Emersyn Schilhab, Briarlyn Schilhab and Nash Schilhab; and many nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City. Pallbearers will be Coby Bolton, Blake Bolton, Matthew Schilhab, Luke Schilhab, and Bill Newton.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City. Pallbearers will be Coby Bolton, Blake Bolton, Matthew Schilhab, Luke Schilhab, and Bill Newton.