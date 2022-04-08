Kenneth Wayne Monroe

Celebration of Life Services for Officer Kenneth Monroe 62 will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 3300 Ave F. Bay City, Texas with Rev. L.C. Cuningham, Eulogist and Dr. T. L. Richardson, officiating. Please keep the Monroe family in your thoughts and prayers during this time of bereavement.
Kenneth Monroe was born January 14, 1960, in Bay City, Texas to Lee and Bessie Monroe.
Officer Monroe was employed with Bay City ISD for over 11 years.
He is survived by his wife Carol Monroe of Bay City, Texas, and sons Christopher Brown (LaShona) of Sweeney, Tederrain Powell (Khandra) of Houston, and daughters Kenechia Sims and Alicea Monroe of Bay City, and brothers Lee Monroe (Bertha) of Houston, and Darryl Monroe of Sweeney, sisters Roberta Ellis (Samuel) and Donna Monroe of Bay City, eight grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Chapel 3318 Ave. D Bay City, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.lakesidemfh.com, on behalf of the Monroe family. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St. Brazoria, Texas 77422. 979-798-5253