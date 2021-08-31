Vivian Marie Williams
Funeral services for Vivian Williams, 63, of Angleton will be Friday, September 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria, with Bishop Hollis Hall officiating and Rev. K. W. Bree Sr. eulogizing. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Cedar Lake.
She passed away on August 25, 2021, at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport in Lake Jackson.
Vivian was a member of Bethlehem Christian Church. She loved spending time with her granddaughter, family, and friends. She also loved dressing fashionably and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her father, Otis A. Bell Sr.; brother, Simon Bell; grandparents, Tom & Emma Woodard, Simon and Mary Jane Bell.
She leaves precious memories with her mother, Ola Mae Bell of Cedar Lake; daughter, Tara M. Williams of Angleton; granddaughter, Alexis Casiano of Angleton; sister, Emma Bell of Cedar Lake; sister in law, Jeanette Bell of Clute; brothers, Otis Bell (Martha) of Fresno and Michael Bell (Cynthia) of Brazoria; friends, Linda Williams of Brazoria, Frances Jammer of Sweeny, Deloris Williams of Freeport, and Sonia Glass of Angleton; Godson, Cameron Bivens of Fresno; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Shaneton Bell, Dwight Bell, Terrence Bell, Quenton Bell, Jarvis Barnes, and Taki Bell.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Your temperature will be checked at the entrance of the church.
