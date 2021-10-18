Deborah Ezell Jarrell, 65, of Brenham, Tx passed from this life peacefully on Monday, October 11, 2021, in a Brenham, Tx hospital, due to unexpected complications from a surgical procedure.
Debbie was born September 20, 1956, to Neal and Ruth Ezell in Bay City, Tx and grew up in Sweeny, Tx and graduated high school from Sweeny. She was employed by Wal-Mart in West Columbia, Tx and later transferred to Bay City and stayed with Wal-Mart over 20 years.
She married Glenn Jarrell in 2003 and lived in Bay City until moving to Brenham, Tx in 2019. Over the past several years, Debbie has delt with numerous health conditions that influenced the move to Brenham, Tx.
Debbie was always a big animal lover, especially horses. She was a very accomplished rider and handler. She spent her spare time at the horse barn taking care of “Baby Doll,” her favorite horse she raised from a colt. Even though her horse career ended several years ago due to health reasons, Debbie always had a dog or a cat as a house pet.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Neal “Junior” Ezell and Ruth Ezell of Sweeny, Tx and a sister, Fran Jones of West Columbia, Tx.
Debbie is survived by her husband Glenn Jarrell of Brenham, Tx, and 3 brothers, Vearl Ezell and spouse Debbie of Gonzales, Louisiana, Lynn Ezell and spouse Vicky of Camp Wood, Tx, Ricky Ezell, and spouse Annette of Mittie, Louisiana and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Debbie will be Friday, October 22, at 2:00 pm, at the First Baptist Church, 402 N. Main St., in Sweeny, Tx, with Pastor John Price officiating. Interment will be at Sweeny Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Fellowship Hall back at the church.
The family has asked everyone to please dress casual.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Debbie’s name to your local pet adoption/pet rescue agency.