Josephine Garza Andrade
February 3, 1924 – September 4, 2020
Josephine Garza Andrade, 96, of Bay City, Texas passed away September 4, 2020. She was born February 3, 1924 in Runge, Texas to the late Jose Garza and Elvira Molina Garza.
Josephine was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, housewife and homemaker. While her children were school age, she substituted for several of the schools within the Bay City ISD. She was a certified CCD teacher and taught at both Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was a wonderful seamstress and was mostly self taught as a young girl cutting out patterns and sewing her creations for her dolls. She honed her sewing skills in the home economic classes while attending Goliad High School (Graduating Class 1945) and also as a seamstress at a bridal shop. Many a stranger knocked on her front door throughout the years asking for her dressmaking skills - be it a dress, slacks, suits, or anything, she was always quick to oblige. In her retirement years she spent time as a volunteer for the Matagorda County Museum where she used her sewing skills once again when asked to sew from an original period piece pattern, of a WWI army uniform. It was displayed at the museum for all guests to admire and appreciate. Our mother was an avid reader and she passed along the love of reading to all her children. Our school year summers were spent with special trips to the public library. Books are what she used to satisfy all her many different interests from gardening, cooking, bird watching, her list of interests was endless. She was as good a writer as she was a book reader. She aspired to write a novel, but instead filled many pages of hand-written accounts of her busy days as a mother our grandmother with a few lines also dedicated to her husband and his daily routines and rituals. Those writings are family treasures. Her descriptive writing ability could easily transport any reader into her life. There was much love and laughter written in those pages but also sadness and tragedies. She lived a full life and we will always be so grateful for her openness of her heart and mind. She gave her family her all. We love you, momma, and we love you for sharing your faith in God and for teaching us that all things in life are thru His Will.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her sister, Eva Garcia Medina; brothers, Brigido Garcia, Domingo Garza; and a grandson, Steven “Bubba” Garcia Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Gregorio Andrade; daughters, Juanita Andrade, Viviana Andrade Hargis (Charles), Maria Andrade and Linda Andrade Knipping (Dave); son, Jacob Andrade; grandchildren, Rita Andrade, Christina Duke (Josh), Celeste Andrade, Teresa Case (Chris), Weslely Andrade, Eric Andrade, Lindsey Andrade-Leos and Rebecca Wood; great grandchildren, Aidyn Andrade, Tristan Case, River Phipps, Zoe Case and Rayner Garcia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas with Deacon Joe Ramos officiating.
