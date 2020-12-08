Guadalupe S. Zboral Jr.
October 6, 1948 - December 5, 2020
Guadalupe S. Zboral Jr., 72, of Bay City, Texas passed away December 5, 2020. He was born October 6, 1948 to the late Guadalupe Zboral Sr. and Faustina Suniga Zboral.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his daughter, Minerva “Blacky” Zboral; grandson, Xavier Calem Zboral-Huerta; grandmother, Trinidad M. Torres; and grandfather; Pete S. Torres.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Minerva G. Zboral; sons, James Zboral of Bay City, Lupe Zboral (Kim) of Liberty, Pete Garcia of Bay City, Willie Zboral (Christy) of Katy, Frankie Zboral (Michelle) of Waxahachie and Smiley Zboral (Valentina) of Victoria; daughters, Mary Helen Zboral of Bay City, Melissa Benavides (Arthur) of Bay City, Trine Oros (Jose) of Bay City, Delfina Jalomo (Lupe) of Bay City, Sylvia Constantin (Jim) of Arlington and Jasmine Castaneda; brothers, Frank Zboral (Rosie) of Bay City, David Zboral and Jimmy Leal of Bay City; sisters, Belia Gonzales of Freeport, Connie Alameda of Bay City, Hope Galvan of Dickinson, Virginia “Bea” Zboral of Bay City, Lucy Ramirez of Hempstead, Irene Robles (Jerry) of Van Vleck, Cynthia Obregon, Patricia Zboral of Tomball and Pamela Williams (Marcus) of Brazoria; grandchildren, Jessica, Sammy Jr., Ashley, Vanessa, Arthur Jr., Erik Jr., Trine, Sara, Rene, Jeremy, Lupe Jr., Matthew, Mark, James Jr., Rosa, Cecilia, Alyssa, Victoria, Chrystal, Daisy, Coral, Zoey, Willie Jr., Kenady, Kristyn, Xavier, Xandria, Xander, Hailey, Olivia, Israel “Izzy”, Noah, Lincoln, Justin, Jacob, Zachary, Eleazer “Baby Lee”, and Elizabeth; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bay City. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Parkin Van Vleck, Texas. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Erik Muniz Jr., Arthur Benavides Jr., Lupe Jalomo Jr., Matthew Jalomo, Zachary Zboral, Willie Zboral Jr., Sammy Galvan Jr., and Xander Garcia. Honorary pallbearers will be sons, James Zboral, Smiley Zboral, Willie Zboral, Frankie Zboral, Lupe Zboral III and Pete Garcia.
