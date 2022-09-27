Leon Hebert, Jr. “June Bug” Sep 27, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Leon Hebert, Jr. “June Bug” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leon Hebert, Jr.“June Bug”September 22, 2022Funeral services for Leon Hebert, Jr., 69, of Missouri City, TX will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Dixon Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.Leon passed away in Houston on Thursday, September 22, 2022.Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Angleton Leon Hebert Jr. Funeral Home Internet June Bug Texas Arrangement Condolence Bay City Magazine Today's e-Edition The Bay City Tribune The Bay City Tribune