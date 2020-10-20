Douglas Laidlaw
May 11, 1933 – October 18, 2020
Douglas Laidlaw, 87, of Bay City, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Bay City.
He was born May 11, 1933 in St. Catherine, Jamaica and later became a citizen of the United States for many years.
Private disposition will take place at a later date.
May he rest in peace eternally and may his many loving memories be cherished by his devoted wife, Dynea Kay Monroe Laidlaw; and other loved ones and friends who shared his life here on earth.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.