Robert Raleigh Quick Jr.
May 31, 1955 - May 2, 2020
Robert Raleigh Quick Jr., 64 of Wadsworth, Texas was embraced in the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Weslaco, Texas to Robert Raleigh Quick Sr. and Elza Fairy Quick on May 31, 1955. He ispreceded in death by both parents.
Survivors include son, David Cameron Quick and wife Jeannie Quick of Wadsworth; daughter, Amanda Thurber and husband William Thurber of Brazoria; daughter, Kerry Quick of Alvi;, son, Michael Chase Kaiser and wife Kellie Kaiser of Van Vleck; 11 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; as well as great nieces and great nephews.
Survivors also include brother, Bert Davis and wife Sandra of Monte Alto; sisters, Laura Ryman and brother-in-law, Leroy Ryman of Wadsworth, Barbara Reeves of Monte Alto, and Jean Sugarek of Bay City.
Robert served the Matagorda County area in auto body repairs with over 30 years of service. His greatest joy was his family and his grandchildren. He loved to cook for everyone, listen to his favorite country legends, he enjoyed watching westerns, and loved to fish. Those that knew him, loved him, your children became his children and he never hesitated when you needed him. He will be greatly missed by everyone and he left a mark on so many lives.
The family would like to thank everyone for the loving prayers and kindness.
Services will be announced at a later date.