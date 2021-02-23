Marie Clara Schroeder
Marie Clara Schroeder, 85, of Bay City, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021.
Marie was known as “Granny” and spent many years in the Wal-Mart community before her retirement. To her grandchildren she was known as “Nana Grapes”.
She is survived by her children, Eric, Gregory, and Colleen; numerous grandchildren, Denice, Jonathon, Lindsey, Cameron, Emily, and Wilk; and one great grandchild, Dominic, the apple of her eye.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl; and her parents, Mariano and Ida Sargente.
She will be missed dearly by those that knew and loved her.
She will be cremated, and her ashes buried in New York with her parents. Arrangements are being handled by Carnes Funeral Home, Texas City, Texas.
Instead of flowers, donations can be made to The Charge Syndrome Foundation at chargesyndrome.org.