Curtis Lee Franklin
August 16, 1936 – April 5, 2020
Curtis went home to be with the Lord on the afternoon of April 5, 2020. He was born August 16, 1936 to the late William Franklin Sr. and Reginald W. Law, in the Live Oak Community.
Curtis graduated from O.H. Herman High School in 1955. He was very active in basketball and football.
Three sisters preceded him death, Billy Faye Franklin Gloria Fobbs and Willie Singleton.
He was a member of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church where the Rev. L.C. Cunninhgam Jr. is Pastor. He was a very knowledgeable Sunday School Teacher. He was a Mason.
He worked as a boilermaker and construction worker at Dow Chemical Company in Freeport, Texas for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene; six sisters, Blanche (Eugene) Johnson, Betty Fields, Bobbie Johnson, Dina Kaye (Odell) Burton, Angel Franklin, and Jerald Dean Craft; four brothers, Gilbert (Eliza) Franklin, Wilbert Franklin, Harold (Marquiee) Franklin, and Frank Franklin; two step-daughters, Judy and Diana; a host of nieces and nephews; three sons, Curtis Jr., Nathaniel (deceased), and Darrell (deceased).
Due to current situations concerning public health, a private burial will be held with immediate family members only.
He will be laid to rest at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City, Texas.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas. 979-245-5197.