Bernice Andrews Williams
June 15, 1934 – March 11, 2020
Bernice Andrews Williams, 85, of Bay City, Texas passed away on March 11, 2020 in Sugar Land, Texas.
She was born in Van Vleck, Texas on June 15, 1934 to Robert “Bob” Andrews Sr. and Carrie Tellison Andrews.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Bay City, with burial to follow at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at duncan-robertsfh@gmail.com
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.