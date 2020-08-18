Billy “Pete Moe” Moore
January 6, 1971 – August 14, 2020
Graveside Services for Billy Moore, 49, of Bay City, Texas, will be held on August 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. at First Berean Cemetery in Cedar Lane, Texas.
For those individuals who wish to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday August 21, 2020 at Lakeside Memorial Chapel, 3318 Ave. D, Bay City, Texas.
Condolences may be shared with the family on-line at lakesidemfh@gmail.com
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St., Brazoria, Texas 77422; 979-798-5253.