Deacon Dave Ward Jr.
Funeral Services for Deacon Dave Ward Jr., 90, of Cedar Lane, TX will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Cedar Lane, with the Rev. Carl Lee Kemp officiating and the Rev. L.C. Dews eulogizing. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Cedar Lane.
He passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus in Angleton, TX.
He was a Deacon at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and cooking.
He is survived by his sons, Phillip Ward (Rose) of Lake Jackson, TX and Calvin Ward (Patrice) of Angleton, TX; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. from at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton, TX.
A Viewing will also be at the church on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. only.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, the funeral services will be private.
