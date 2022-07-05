Roger Lee Keller passed at the age of 75 on June 23, 2022. He was born in Bay City, Texas to Gertrude Marie Pliske, and Thomas William Keller on November 5, 1946. He was baptized Catholic as an infant and attended Catholic grade at Holy Cross Catholic School and graduated from Bay City High School and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from University of Houston. He served in Vietnam with the United States Army. He worked most of his life in engineering as a draftsman, piper, and checker or doing AC work and installations. He married Maxine Sharon Veit on July 21, 1979, and they had four children, divorced in 2013, but shared a home for 41 years, and despite being divorced, retained a 47-year love and friendship.
He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas William Keller and Gertrude Marie Pliske Keller, his brother, Kevin William Keller, his sister, Roxy Ann Wells, and two nieces, Danielle Gallia, and Charity Siler. He is survived by his brother, Dana Mark Keller and his wife Debbie, brother-in-law, Cary Wells, and by his four children Regina Kassia Keller, Brandis Kaylan Keller, and husband Shahrooz Manesh, Andrew Maxwell Keller, Susan Brittany Keller and husband Douglas Baldwin, four grandchildren Geneva Seraphim Bell, Lucille Bea Baldwin, Bennett William Baldwin, and Venus Rose Manesh, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Roger was a colorfully creative and interesting individual pushing natural and Chinese medicine, and colloidal silver, and his conservative values. He enjoyed time with family and friends and intellectually stimulating conversations. He had a passion for inventing items or repurposing discarded ones. He believed dumpsters could possibly be holding some hidden and undiscovered treasures. He was truly loved and will be missed and remembered forever.
Funeral arrangements will be held at American Heritage Funeral home on Veterans Memorial Drive on July 7, 2022, followed by graveside burial at the National Cemetery and then a cold brew.