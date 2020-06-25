Linda Kay Knezek
January 31, 1942 – June 23, 2020
Linda Kay Knezek, 78, of Sweeny, Texas passed from this life on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born on January 31, 1942 in Bay City, Texas.
Linda lived most of her life in Bay City and worked as a local realtor and taught school at Bay City ISD. She graduated from SW Texas State University and also earned her Master’s Degree from the University of Houston.
She is preceded in death by her son, Joe Ted Evans.
Survivors include her husband, Frank Knezek; daughters, Katherine Ann Vern and Susan Claire Thompson; stepdaughter, Lori Jo White; and stepsons, Lee and Travis Knezek. She also has many loving granddaughters, grandsons, step-granddaughters, step-grandsons, great-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.