Katherine Renee Medina
June 12, 1975 - April 3, 2021
Katherine Renee Medina 45, of Alvin, Texas passed away April 3, 2021. She was born June 12, 1975 in Bay City, Texas to Margarita Rosa Mendieta.
Katherine graduated from Bay City High School. She enjoyed fishing, bingo, dancing and going to L’Augerge.
Katherine is preceded in death by her grandparents, Tomas and Maria Mendieta Sr.; uncle, Thomas Mendieta Jr.; and stepfather, Rodolfo Garcia.
She is survived by her mother, Margaret Mendieta Ochoa and husband Martin; daughter, Chelsea Renee Montalvo; grandchildren, Calvert Rene Spears, Cylee Renee Spears, Chloee Renee Martinez and Mike Felix Montalvo; brother, Rodolfo Garcia II and wife Erica; niece, Mylah Garcia; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. Services will be at 10 a.m. with Deacon Joe Ramos officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers are Keith Yanez, Paul Garcia, Hector Garza, Thomas Frank Mendieta, Claudio Cantu, Jesse Mendieta Jr. and Brian Rey Mendieta.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.