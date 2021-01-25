Catherine Lawhon Anderson
November 5, 1927 - January 22, 2021
Catherine Lawhon Anderson passed away on January 22, 2021. She was born on November 5, 1927 in Gulf, Texas to Claude and Enone McNabb Lawhon.
Catherine’s parents both died when Catherine was very young, and she was raised by her maternal grandparents, Jennie and William McNabb. After the death of William, Catherine cared for Jennie in her home until her death. She attended school at Matagorda, graduated Bay City High School and attended Texas State College for Women in Denton, Texas.
After returning to Bay City she worked for several years before marrying Edwin Carl Anderson. They settled in Matagorda where they raised their two children. Catherine was dedicated to the Matagorda United Methodist Church where she was the organist for many years. When organists were in short supply in Matagorda, she also played at the Episcopal Church and service time were arranged to accommodate her. She was a member of UMW and Rivers End Garden Club. After she and Carl became empty nesters, they enjoyed taking road trips to Guadalajara, Colorado, Branson, Salado and many other destinations. Most of all she will be remembered as a wonderful and loving mother.
Catherine was preceded in death by her loving husband; parents; and grandparents.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary E. (Nonie) Moore and her husband Harry Timothy Moore; son, William E. Anderson; grandson, Harry Timothy Moore Jr.; great-granddaughter, Madeline Moore; and cousin, Charles Bryan Baker and family.
No services are planned at this time.
Servant of God, Well done!
Thy glorious warfares past.
The battles fought, the race is won,
and thou art crowned at last.
Verse that was in Enone Lawhon’s obituary May 17, 1931
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.