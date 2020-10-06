Jordan Frank Carr
July 16, 2002 - October 3, 2020
Jordan Frank Carr, 18, of Bay City, Texas passed away October 3, 2020. He was born July 16, 2002 in Galveston, Texas.
Jordan graduated with honors from BCHS. He was a member of the Jr. and National Honor Societies where he served as an officer. Jordan was in the 5 finalists for BCCC student of the year. He was currently enrolled at Texas A&M Galveston.
He was awarded the Boy Scouts highest award of Eagle Scouts.
He served Holy Cross as an altar server. He was so good at serving that numerous parishioners commented and complimented him and his family. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
His manners were impeccable. He opened doors for ladies, said sir and ma’am and removed his hat when appropriate. Many of his teachers were very, very impressed over the years and our family received many compliments. Even complete strangers would complement his willingness to serve and overall composure.
Survivors include his parents, Nicole and James Brown; his maternal grandparents, Frank and Susan Carr; and his brother, Tristan Allen Carr. He is also survived by his uncle, Nate Carr; many aunts and uncles; and his godparents, Bettey Jo and Lacey Lowery.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Bay City, Texas. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen Vacek officiating. Interment will be at Hawley Cemetery, Blessing, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Holy Cross Catholic School or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas, 979-245-4613.