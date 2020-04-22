Gregory A. Ruddick Jr.
November 25, 1997 - April 19, 2020
Gregory A. Ruddick Jr., 22, of Bay City, Texas passed away April 19, 2020. He was born on November 25, 1997 in Bay City, Texas to Monika Cambray and Greg Ruddick.
Gregory was strong in faith, had a caring, loving and outgoing personality. He loved spending time with his kids and barbecuing for the family.
Gregory is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Mary V. Garza and Nicolas Garza Sr.; and grandmother, Donna Wilhite Rodriguez.
Gregory is survived by his children, Giovanni, Giulian and Gianna Ruddick; spouse, Stephanie Ramirez; mother, Monika Cambray; father, Gregory Ruddick Sr.; step-father, Raymundo Cambray Jr.; brothers, Jacob Ruddick and Raymundo Cambray; sisters, Breanna Ruddick, Raylynn Cambray and Airalynn Cambray; grandmother, Diana Soto; grandfather, Vincent Longoria and Tracy Ruddick; Godmother, Gloria Rivas; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
