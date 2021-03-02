Jewel Harris Rivers-Hubert
Jewel Harris Rivers-Hubert, 93, of Houston, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in Houston.
Viewing will be on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Jesus Freewill Holy Temple Church, 2420 Avenue C, Bay City, Texas 77414.
Services will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Jesus Freewill Holy Temple Church in Bay City. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Van Vleck, Texas.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.