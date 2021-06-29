Timoteo (Tim) Davalos Jr.
August 24, 1953 - June 27, 2021
Timoteo (Tim) Davalos Jr., 67, of Bay City, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was born on August 24, 1953 in Bay City Texas to Timoteo Sr. & Modesta Davalos.
Tim was loved by many, and his wife, kids & grandkids were his everything, he would do anything for them. Tim loved spending time fishing with his grandsons and vacationing with his granddaughters, he had a great-granddaughter that he loved so much, she brought so much joy to his life and he was excited to watch her grow. Tim worked 30 years for Mundy then transferred over to Turner, and worked two years until God called him home.
Tim is preceded in death by bothers, Samuel, Christopher & Jacob Davalos; and sister, Irene Katherine Richards.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Belma Luera Davalos; son, Timoteo (Timmy) Davalos III (Dora), daughters, Sharon Denise (Stevie) Garza, & Priscilla Ann (Bardomiano) Garcia; granddaughters, Lexy Marie Garza, Kaitlyn Lazara Davalos & Lisa Marie; grandsons, Bryan Steven Garza & Jordan Wayne Garcia; great-granddaughter, Presley Marie Garza; sister, Naomi Lamb; brothers, Joel Davalos Sr. & Demetrio Davalos Sr., & numerous nieces & nephews.
The family will receive friends & family at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Taylor Brothers Funeral Home in Bay City. Services will begin at 2 p.m. at the same location with Pastor Tommie Griffin officiating.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City. Pallbearers will be Derrick Davalos Sr., Samuel Davalos Jr., Christopher Davalos Jr., Joel Davalos Jr., Emilio Luera III, & Martin Guzman.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.