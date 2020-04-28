Ala Merle Swint
January 15, 1927 - April 24, 2020
Ala Merle Swint, 93, of Bay City, TX passed away April 24, 2020. She was born January 15, 1927 in Oakville, TX to the late Howard Leon Woods and Naomi Evelyn McKinnley Woods.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Albert Theodore Swint on April 27, 2019 and daughter-in-law Karen Cargil Swint on October 11, 2019.
Survivors include daughter, Sherri Mills and husband Gordon “Bob” of Kingsville, TX; sons, Ted Swint of Del Rio, TX and Clay Swint of Lake Hills, TX; grandchildren, James McAda and wife Helen, Marlo Martin and husband Pat, and Seth Swint and wife Stacey; and great grandchildren, Raleigh McAda, Troy Swint, Amber Swint, Audrey Swint, Haley Swint and Seth Swint.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Due to current situations concerning public health, services will be private.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.