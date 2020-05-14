Donald Carlton Wilkins Jr.
January 23, 1951 – April 23, 2020
Funeral services for Donald Carlton Wilkins, Jr., 69, of Galveston, Texas, were on May 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City, Texas.
For those individuals who wished to view the remains, a walk-through viewing was held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Lakeside Memorial Chapel, 3318 Avenue D, Bay City, Texas.
Condolences may be shared with the family on-line at lakesidemfh@gmail.com
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St., Brazoria, Texas 77422; 979-798-5253.