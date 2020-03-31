Harold Scott Stewart
March 15, 1954 - March 26, 2020
Harold Scott Stewart, 66, of El Maton, TX passed away Thursday night, March 26, 2020 in the comfort of his home with family by his side. Scott was born March 15, 1954 in El Campo, TX to the late Frank and Bertha (Gerhard) Stewart.
Scott is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mona; son, Jeff Stewart and wife Terry of Bay City; daughter, Mandi Henkes and husband Matthew of Blessing; grandchildren, Lauren Stewart, Mason Taylor and Kendal Greene; great-grandson, Barrett Scott Stewart and his sister, Brenda Sliva of Blessing.
Scott graduated from Palacios High School in 1972 and joined the United States Air Force. He then married the Love of His Life, Mona (Glaze) Stewart. After serving his country, he worked in the fertilizer and farming industry. Eventually he started his own Turf Farm business alongside his loving wife.
Scott was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Palacios, the American Legion Post 649 and the Sons of the American Legion Post 649 of Blessing. He was also a Matagorda County Drainage District commissioner.
Scott was extremely proud to be a United States Air Force Vietnam Veteran. He was a very strong family man, avid hunter and fisherman. His wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchild were the center of his world. He rarely met a stranger and was known for his sparkling green eyes and contagious smile. He will be missed by many.
Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Hawley Cemetery in Blessing, TX.
Pallbearers will be Mason Taylor, Matthew Henkes, Brandon Sliva, Roy “Bubba” Glaze Jr., Russell Peterson and Eric Kacer.
His great-grandson, Barrett Scott Stewart, will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Due to current situations concerning public health, viewing will be private. If you choose to attend the Graveside Service, please practice the suggested social distancing.
For those desiring, memorial donations may be made in his name to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City., TX; 979-245-4613.