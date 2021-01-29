David Edwin Cartwright
March 31, 1950 - January 26,2021
David Edwin Cartwright, 70, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 26,2021 at his home surrounded by loved ones. David was born on March 31, 1950 in Bay City, Texas, the son of Homer Cartwright and Norma Legg McDonald. He is preceded in death by his father, Homer; and his stepfather, Gene.
David was a living example of what we all want to be! He was an amazing son, brother, husband, dad, grandfather (Dude) and a good friend to anyone that needed one. Simply spoken, he was a man for others that was always there to listen.
David is survived by his wife, Linda Cartwright; sons, Chance Cartwright (Amber), Chris Thornton and Todd Thornton; daughter, Lisa Berryman Lowry (Danny); grandchildren, Rayne, Peyton, Banks, Kannon, Kasen, Dylan and Luke; mother, Gracie McDonald; brother, Gary Cartwright; and a host of wonderful friends.
In lieu of flowers, David would prefer contributions be made to assist children with their education - Holding Pen Scholarship Fund and/or Holy Cross Catholic School. David loved children and supporting their education.
Visitation was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, followed by the Memorial Service at 3 p.m. at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating.
