Milburn Lee Daily Jr.
August 16, 1956 - August 27, 2020
Milburn Lee Daily Jr. died peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born on August 16, 1956, in Wichita, Kansas to Milburn Lee Daily Sr., and Mildred Louise Daffron-Daily .
In 1974, he was introduced to his sister’s best friend, Nancy Rowland, and he spent the next 46 years pursuing her. He convinced her to marry him in 1978, and they celebrated 42 years of marriage this July. They made their first home on a hog farm they managed in Arkansas until Dad got into nuclear power. They roamed from New York to California while he worked in Health Physics and Radiation Protection for nuclear power plant outages. They had five sons along the way, born in New York, Arkansas, Virginia, and Texas – where they ended up staying for the next 30 years.
Mel’s greatest loves were, in no particular order, his family, fishing, cars, playing cards, and chips and dips. He was also a certified mechanic. When he wasn’t working on his own cars, he was out helping someone else with theirs. When it came to fishing, we probably spent more time figuring out how to catch the big ones than actually catching them. He was gentle and big-hearted, and he’s never met a stranger. He didn’t hate many things, but he couldn’t abide bullies, swearing, and raw carrots. His faith in God carried him through the ups and downs of life. He loved Jesus and he shared God’s love with everyone he met. He loved teaching Sunday School and leading Royal Rangers troops.
Mel is preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas Cleveland Sr. and Gertha Mae Daily, and Elmer Dewey and Julie Mae Daffron; parents, Mel and Millie Daily; and sister, Lucinda Gail Daily Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Marie Daily of Markham; sons, “the boys”, Richard Lee Daily and wife Tricia of Oral, SD, Justin Adam Daily and wife Melissa of Gridley, KS, Nathan Andrew Daily and wife Carla of Blessing, TX, Jeremy Christopher Daily and wife Geniva of Bay City, TX, and Logan Reid Daily of Markham TX; grandchildren, Tiffany Jo Walker, Dillon Thomas Walker, Megan Renicia Walker, Kayley Nichole Roy, Audrey Gail Daily, Eli Josiah Daily, Alaina Marie Daily, Aizik Andrew Daily, Caroline Michelle Daily, Levi Charles Daily, Malakai Matthew Miladin, Kairi Michelle Magee-Daily, Avery Marie Magee-Daily, Delilah Jo Daily, and Emmalee Emery Magee-Daily; mother-in-law, Annie Hoffman of Dardanelle, Arkansas; sister, Patricia Holland and husband Robert of Dardanelle, AR; brother-in-law, Darrell Rowland of Van Buren, AR; sister-in-law, Linda Roberts of Morganton, NC; sister-in-law, Kelly Beam and husband Paul of Dardanelle, AR; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, TX. Services honoring his life will follow at 11 a.m. His sons and close family friend, Scottie Wolter will serve as pallbearers. A reception will follow at Harvest Time Church in Van Vleck, Texas.
Our family would like to thank, from the very bottom of our hearts, Mike and Ruby Wendelken, Johnnie and Rachel Staff, and Rhonda Wolter; their friendship to my parents and their willingness to walk with them through this difficult chapter will never be forgotten. Mike, Johnnie, and Mel’s brother-in-law Darrell will serve as honorary pallbearers. - The Boys
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.