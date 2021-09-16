Wilhelm Williams Moye “Uchie”
April 21,1922 –
September 9, 2021
Funeral service for Wilhelm Williams Moye 99 of Cedar Lake will be Saturday September 18, 2021 at 3:00 pm at the Bethlehem Christian Church in Cedar Lake with Rev Kenneth Bree officiating. Burial will follow at the Bethlehem Cemetery. Wilhelm was born April 21,1922 to Joel and Clarinda Williams in Cedar Lake, TX. She passed on Thursday September 9, 2021, at her home in Cedar Lake, Texas.
She was a member of Bethlehem Christian Church and the Church Secretary for many years. She dedicated much of her time to the church and to the community until her health started to fail. She forged an honorable career as an educator at O.H. Herman School and Van Vleck Independent School District for over forty-two years.
She enjoyed traveling with her family and maintained an intricate role in helping with projects around the community in which she lived. The standard she set as a loving, devoted, and virtuous woman encouraged and impacted the lives of many. She will be remembered as a warrior for peace, a faithful servant to the Lord and a charitable giver.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Peyton Moye, her parents, Joel Williams Sr., and Clarinda Gee Williams; brothers, Ralph Williams Sr., Joel Williams Jr., and Augustus Williams Sr.; and sisters, Fay M. Woodard, and Girtha L. Woodard.
She is survived by her loving sister, Mrs. Tena L. Simien, Brother-in-Law Horace Woodard Sr Special Cousins Joel Murphy Sr, George Woodard Sr, Edith Odell Evans. Although she had no children of her own, she leaves behind Horace Woodard Jr. and his wife Cheryl M. Woodard, Mary Elouise Jones, Christina Woodard, Lewis and husband (Horace Lewis) , Chelsea Woodard, Candace Woodard, Ted Jones Jr. and his wife (Melanie Jones) and Delesha Jones, Arthur Williams Jr and Krystal Woodard, eleven great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, godchildren Arthur Williams Jr, Krystal Woodard a special niece Ernestina Williams (North Carolina), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Danny Woodard Jr., Horace Lewis, Michael Williams, Ted Jones Jr, Casey Simien, Trey Simien, Arthur Williams Jr., Joel Wamget, Sharnell Hill and Caleb Alexander.
Honorary pallbearers will be Horace Woodard Jr., Tracy Simien, Danny Woodard, David Williams, Augustus Williams, Christopher Williams, Arthur Williams, and Raymond Washington.
Visitation was Friday, September 17, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria, Texas. There was a viewing at the church on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Online condolences will be left for the family by signing the guestbook at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.