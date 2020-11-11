Benny Lee Jack
March 15, 1960 – November 1, 2020
Benny Lee Jack, 60, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Goliad, TX. He was born on March 15, 1960 in Boone, Iowa to Fred and Peggy Jack of Bastrop, TX.
Benny is preceded in death by his one true love, Rhonda Jack; a son, Tyrel Jack; and his brother, Jimmy.
Benny is survived by his parents, Fred and Peggy Jack of Bastrop, TX; three sisters, Dottie Jack of Elgin, TX, Laurie (Barry) Weathers of Bay City, TX; and Joni (Aleph) Jack of Elgin, TX; four children, Ryan (Brittany) Jack of Port Aransas, TX, Danielle Jack, Ashley (Chris) Gorman of Bastrop, TX, and Freddy (Brittney) Jack of Ingleside, TX; 18 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and a host of nieces and nephews who he loved very much.
A celebration of life will be held at the Osprey Point Hall, 375 S. Shore Rd., Bastrop, TX 78602 on November 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help cover expenses to Ashley (Jack) Gorman 1900 Walnut St., #316, Bastrop, TX 78602.