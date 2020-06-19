Bradley Kenyon Merwin
October 10, 1953 - June 16, 2020
Bradley Kenyon Merwin, 66, of Sargent, Texas, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born October 10, 1953 in Harris County.
Known by all that loved him as Brad or occasionally Brushy Brad. He had a mustache, that for the majority of his life, many men envied, and women ogled. It was his pride and joy. The only thing bigger than that mustache was his heart. He volunteered most of his time to Serve Outdoors and Hunts for Hero’s. When he wasn’t volunteering his time, he was participating in most every charity event or auction he could find. Among other things, Brad was an avid and committed hunter, fisherman, carpenter, cook, son, father, papa, husband and friend. He will be loved and missed by all of us who had the honor to know him.
Bradley is preceded in death by his parents, Leland Merwin and Betty Jo Merwin; his sister, Marsha Merwin; and son, Lyle Merwin.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Lynn Merwi; sibling honorary brother, Wild Bill Smith; children, Scott Merwin, Cimarron Merwin, Kevin Conner, Douglas Strother, and Chelsea Remmers; grandchildren, Jackson, Ellie, Mackenzie, Caleigh, Kolby, Dakotah, Hayden, Trinitee, David, Ryan, Brandon and Jason.
Funeral services for Brad will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at the previous Hawkinsville Station on the corner of highways 457 and 2611 in Sargent, Texas 77414.
